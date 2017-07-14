Hearing in Charlie Gard case set to resume

LONDON (AP) — The parents of Charlie Gard are returning to court in their quest to win permission for their ailing son to travel to the United States for an experimental medical treatment.

The family of the critically ill 11-month-old boy is locked in a legal battle with Britain's most famous children's hospital over whether trying the experimental treatment is in Charlie's best interest. The case attracted international attention after President Donald Trump and Pope Francis weighed in.

Tensions have been high in the case, and medics at Great Ormond Street Hospital have faced threats.

Family spokesman Alasdair Seton-Marsden said Friday that Charlie's family and supporters condemned threats and intimidation against the judiciary, doctors, and lawyers.

Seton-Marsden says that the family abhors violence, and asked people not to protest outside the hospital.