Taiwan wins 4 Chemistry Olympiad golds in Thailand

A four-member team from Taiwan has had a sweeping success in the 49th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in Thailand, with each member winning one gold medal.

The team received the four golds in the IChO closing and award presentation ceremony on Friday in Nakhon Pathom, a central province of Thailand.

The team comprises Taipei Municipal Jianguo High School students Fang Tung-hua (方東華) and Yuan Chung-yueh (袁崇越), National Tainan First Senior High School student Lin Wei-yu (林暐祐) and Taichung First Senior High School student Yeh Yuan-chen (葉遠蓁).

Yeh, the only female member of the team, achieved the best performance among the four with her second-best score among all the gold medalists in the 2017 Chemistry Olympiad, which opened on July 6 with the participation of teams from 76 countries.