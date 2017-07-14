Rescue group: 2 killed in airstrikes on Damascus outskirts

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian first responders' group says at least two people were killed in a barrage of airstrikes on the outskirts of Damascus as pro-government forces intensify efforts to push rebels away from Syria's capital.

The Syrian Civil Defense group, more popularly known as the White Helmets, posted a video of rescue workers retrieving one of the victims from the rubble of a building on Friday.

It said at least one other person was killed and several people were wounded.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported ten airstrikes on opposition-held areas of the contested Ein Terma suburb of Damascus in the morning alone.

Local rebel commander Abdelnasser Shamir said on Thursday that the last four weeks of fighting over the suburb have been the "most vicious" in the conflict.