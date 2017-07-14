Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 14, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;82;76;A couple of showers;84;75;SW;11;79%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;114;90;Partly sunny and hot;112;94;NE;7;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;101;72;Sunshine and hot;103;72;W;12;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;86;75;Plenty of sunshine;83;71;ENE;14;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;63;56;Mostly cloudy;70;61;SSW;9;67%;55%;5

Anchorage, United States;Breezy with some sun;70;56;Partly sunny;69;54;WNW;8;68%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;94;70;Sunny and pleasant;93;68;ESE;8;21%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;67;47;Warmer;73;53;SSW;6;46%;40%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;88;69;High clouds, breezy;90;60;NNE;16;38%;40%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;75;Mostly sunny, nice;91;74;N;10;48%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;55;46;Partly sunny;57;48;SW;9;68%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;83;Sunny and hot;116;85;N;8;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;93;75;High clouds;92;74;SSW;6;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;69;W;13;70%;57%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A shower or t-storm;88;78;WSW;7;72%;74%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with clearing;83;72;Sunshine and humid;83;72;W;9;71%;5%;7

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;93;75;Cloudy, hot, humid;91;77;SW;4;77%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;83;56;Nice with some sun;81;56;NW;7;36%;14%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;69;51;A passing shower;72;53;WNW;5;60%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;49;A bit of rain;66;49;ESE;5;74%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;76;55;Partly sunny;76;53;E;13;48%;25%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;A shower or t-storm;69;55;NNW;15;61%;60%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;70;52;Mostly cloudy;72;57;SW;6;55%;55%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;NNE;5;46%;62%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;75;56;A shower or t-storm;75;53;NNW;10;46%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;57;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;41;SW;9;89%;90%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;65;Nice with some sun;87;63;NW;5;33%;17%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;87;78;Showers and t-storms;87;77;SW;10;77%;66%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;78;Sunny and hot;105;78;NNE;6;18%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Rain and drizzle;58;44;SW;15;77%;99%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SE;3;63%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;90;79;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SW;11;60%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;75;64;Sunny and nice;82;69;WSW;6;57%;13%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;89;80;A shower or t-storm;86;80;SW;8;78%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;63;49;Partly sunny;68;54;SSW;7;65%;9%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;NW;7;72%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Some sun;94;76;A shower or t-storm;94;75;E;5;60%;73%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;68;Sunshine and nice;87;70;SSE;12;67%;28%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;95;82;A t-storm in spots;95;83;SE;9;72%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;84;61;A t-storm around;83;58;ESE;7;40%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;93;80;A shower or t-storm;93;79;SSE;7;69%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sun and some clouds;96;71;Nice with some sun;89;68;SE;7;55%;9%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;69;57;A shower or two;75;57;WSW;18;78%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny, nice;93;68;N;6;26%;16%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;81;69;Partly sunny, humid;80;69;ENE;10;84%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;89;78;Showers and t-storms;87;77;WNW;7;87%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;72;42;NE;6;43%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;ESE;6;71%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;66;47;Periods of sun;67;50;NNW;9;53%;12%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;90;77;Showers and t-storms;86;78;WSW;12;82%;76%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower;91;81;A few showers;90;80;ESE;12;73%;92%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;89;76;An afternoon shower;87;76;ENE;15;55%;56%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;84;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;W;11;67%;58%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;97;79;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ENE;9;67%;74%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;85;69;Mostly sunny;81;69;ENE;13;53%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;SE;6;73%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;103;87;Mostly sunny and hot;105;85;N;8;30%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;Mostly sunny;68;46;NW;11;46%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;104;68;A t-storm in spots;93;69;N;7;33%;50%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;91;82;Showers and t-storms;91;80;WNW;15;69%;80%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;82;69;A t-storm in spots;81;69;SE;5;82%;96%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;Mostly sunny, warm;103;82;S;13;37%;5%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;62;49;Warmer;72;51;NNE;8;45%;29%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;E;13;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;69;W;6;61%;42%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;95;79;A shower or t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;76%;68%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NE;5;74%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;63;25;Mostly sunny;63;24;NW;7;17%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;82;75;Showers;83;75;WSW;8;80%;100%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;69;60;Partly sunny;68;60;SSE;8;66%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;87;62;Sunny and pleasant;86;61;NW;6;59%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;69;55;Mostly cloudy;72;62;WSW;11;66%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;85;67;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;S;6;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;78;68;Partly sunny;78;68;SSW;6;72%;6%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;105;71;Very hot;100;71;NE;6;31%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;83;Partly sunny;89;83;SW;7;67%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;87;74;Some sun, a shower;87;75;NNE;4;69%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;E;5;74%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;58;42;A shower in spots;56;41;N;9;64%;42%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;52;A t-storm in spots;73;55;N;6;51%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;90;82;A morning shower;90;80;E;9;66%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;64;46;Clouds and sun;68;49;N;8;61%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;85;76;SSW;14;65%;55%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;58;55;A little rain;67;43;SW;9;55%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;68;62;Pleasant and warmer;79;63;SW;2;71%;16%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;73;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;61;SE;9;71%;89%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain at times;86;82;Breezy with rain;88;82;WSW;15;79%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;51;Mostly cloudy;77;52;ENE;7;55%;19%;8

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;69;Warmer with some sun;83;69;NW;7;71%;17%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;102;72;Mostly sunny and hot;101;71;WNW;8;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;70;51;Mostly cloudy;68;53;S;5;66%;29%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;88;73;Clouds and sun;90;74;SSW;6;61%;30%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;69;50;A stray shower;70;54;S;8;57%;79%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;70;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;59;WSW;5;67%;57%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;82;78;An afternoon shower;82;77;SE;14;80%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;74;Couple of t-storms;85;72;NW;6;87%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, showers;87;74;Morning showers;87;74;ENE;5;78%;82%;9

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;74;54;Periods of sun;78;60;NNW;5;43%;41%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;54;Afternoon showers;68;54;SW;14;71%;93%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;89;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;WSW;7;80%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;85;74;Clouds and sun, nice;88;75;SE;8;67%;43%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;72;A t-storm in spots;93;75;SSW;5;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;Spotty showers;67;52;WNW;8;68%;74%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;92;74;Showers and t-storms;85;75;SSE;6;80%;86%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;77;49;Afternoon showers;75;51;SE;10;51%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;92;66;Partial sunshine;88;67;SW;7;55%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;74;A shower in spots;82;74;SSE;13;63%;52%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers this morning;55;48;A little rain;55;47;S;11;68%;87%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;68;51;Partly sunny;67;53;NW;5;56%;12%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;79;63;Mostly sunny;80;64;NE;4;64%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;113;88;Partly sunny and hot;112;82;WNW;12;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;92;68;A t-storm in spots;92;66;E;8;47%;57%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;64;55;An afternoon shower;61;52;WNW;9;81%;83%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;68;55;Partly cloudy;73;57;WSW;9;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;62;Couple of t-storms;81;64;ENE;6;66%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;86;79;E;8;76%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;N;5;86%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;84;67;Turning cloudy;85;64;W;9;21%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;53;36;Colder with rain;39;22;E;4;75%;87%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;6;78%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hot with sunshine;92;58;Sunny and very hot;96;60;NNW;5;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Fog to sun;76;56;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;E;6;58%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;91;77;Showers and t-storms;83;74;SSW;5;84%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;82;Very hot;99;82;SSE;10;58%;11%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;83;79;High clouds;87;77;S;8;72%;44%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;82;59;Partly sunny;78;57;SSE;8;64%;72%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A stray shower;87;76;E;11;73%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;73;52;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;SSW;7;49%;22%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;8;54%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;93;79;Clouds and sun, hot;98;79;SE;6;55%;35%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;61;52;Periods of sun;66;53;WNW;8;56%;10%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;89;64;Sunny and pleasant;92;69;N;8;32%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;84;63;A t-storm in spots;86;67;ENE;8;50%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;94;77;ENE;6;22%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;91;75;Sunny;91;73;E;8;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;101;70;Partly sunny and hot;96;65;ENE;6;38%;34%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and breezy;88;74;Warm with sunshine;91;77;S;9;57%;6%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;72;60;Lots of sun, nice;76;62;NNW;7;72%;16%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;88;75;Mostly sunny;86;73;WNW;11;56%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;96;73;Sunny and breezy;94;72;WNW;17;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;61;Clouds and sun, hot;95;69;SSW;11;19%;6%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;75;57;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;W;5;48%;54%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;Showers and t-storms;67;54;WNW;13;63%;66%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;88;76;WSW;6;79%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;69;50;Spotty showers;68;48;N;6;60%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;71;51;Spotty showers;70;51;NW;5;59%;64%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;50;43;A morning shower;53;45;NNE;6;75%;50%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;82;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;8;82%;90%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;86;62;A t-storm in spots;87;64;NE;5;41%;62%;9

_____

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit