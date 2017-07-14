Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 14, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;28;24;A couple of showers;29;24;SW;17;79%;82%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;46;32;Partly sunny and hot;45;35;NE;11;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;38;22;Sunshine and hot;40;22;W;20;31%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;30;24;Plenty of sunshine;28;22;ENE;22;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers;17;13;Mostly cloudy;21;16;SSW;15;67%;55%;5

Anchorage, United States;Breezy with some sun;21;14;Partly sunny;20;12;WNW;12;68%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;34;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;ESE;13;21%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;19;8;Warmer;23;12;SSW;10;46%;40%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, warm;31;20;High clouds, breezy;32;16;NNE;26;38%;40%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;Mostly sunny, nice;33;23;N;16;48%;4%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;13;8;Partly sunny;14;9;SW;14;68%;27%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;47;29;N;13;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;34;24;High clouds;34;24;SSW;10;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;20;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;21;70%;57%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;WSW;11;72%;74%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Humid with clearing;28;22;Sunshine and humid;28;22;W;14;71%;5%;7

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;34;24;Cloudy, hot, humid;33;25;SW;7;77%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;28;13;Nice with some sun;27;13;NW;12;36%;14%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;21;10;A passing shower;22;12;WNW;8;60%;66%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;9;A bit of rain;19;10;ESE;9;74%;82%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;25;13;Partly sunny;25;12;E;21;48%;25%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;A shower or t-storm;21;13;NNW;24;61%;60%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;21;11;Mostly cloudy;22;14;SW;9;55%;55%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NNE;8;46%;62%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;A shower or t-storm;24;12;NNW;16;46%;61%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;14;12;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;5;SW;14;89%;90%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;18;Nice with some sun;30;17;NW;8;33%;17%;7

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;15;77%;66%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and hot;41;25;NNE;10;18%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Rain and drizzle;14;7;SW;24;77%;99%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;22;SE;5;63%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;35;26;SW;17;60%;55%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;24;18;Sunny and nice;28;21;WSW;10;57%;13%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;30;26;SW;13;78%;79%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;17;9;Partly sunny;20;12;SSW;11;65%;9%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;NW;11;72%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Some sun;34;25;A shower or t-storm;34;24;E;8;60%;73%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;20;Sunshine and nice;31;21;SSE;19;67%;28%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;35;28;A t-storm in spots;35;28;SE;15;72%;55%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;29;16;A t-storm around;28;14;ESE;11;40%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;34;27;A shower or t-storm;34;26;SSE;11;69%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sun and some clouds;35;22;Nice with some sun;32;20;SE;12;55%;9%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower or two;24;14;WSW;29;78%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;34;20;N;10;26%;16%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;26;21;ENE;17;84%;25%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Showers and t-storms;31;25;WNW;11;87%;82%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;22;6;Sunny and pleasant;22;5;NE;10;43%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;10;71%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;19;8;Periods of sun;19;10;NNW;14;53%;12%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WSW;19;82%;76%;8

Hong Kong, China;A shower;33;27;A few showers;32;27;ESE;19;73%;92%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;31;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;24;55%;56%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;23;W;18;67%;58%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;36;26;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;15;67%;74%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;30;21;Mostly sunny;27;21;ENE;21;53%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SE;9;73%;67%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;39;31;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;N;13;30%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny;20;8;NW;18;46%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;40;20;A t-storm in spots;34;20;N;11;33%;50%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;33;28;Showers and t-storms;33;27;WNW;24;69%;80%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;9;82%;96%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;S;21;37%;5%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Spotty showers;17;10;Warmer;22;10;NNE;13;45%;29%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;21;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;W;9;61%;42%;7

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;35;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;SSE;10;76%;68%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;7;74%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;-4;Mostly sunny;17;-4;NW;12;17%;0%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;28;24;Showers;28;24;WSW;13;80%;100%;9

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;16;Partly sunny;20;15;SSE;13;66%;5%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine and nice;31;17;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;NW;9;59%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;20;13;Mostly cloudy;22;16;WSW;18;66%;34%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;S;9;51%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;SSW;9;72%;6%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;41;22;Very hot;38;22;NE;9;31%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;Partly sunny;32;28;SW;11;67%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;30;23;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NNE;6;69%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;E;7;74%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;15;6;A shower in spots;13;5;N;14;64%;42%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;24;11;A t-storm in spots;23;13;N;10;51%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;32;28;A morning shower;32;26;E;14;66%;55%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler;18;8;Clouds and sun;20;9;N;13;61%;15%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;29;24;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;SSW;22;65%;55%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;14;13;A little rain;19;6;SW;14;55%;84%;2

Montreal, Canada;A few showers;20;17;Pleasant and warmer;26;17;SW;3;71%;16%;5

Moscow, Russia;A little rain;23;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;16;SE;15;71%;89%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain at times;30;28;Breezy with rain;31;28;WSW;24;79%;94%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;11;Mostly cloudy;25;11;ENE;11;55%;19%;8

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;21;Warmer with some sun;28;21;NW;11;71%;17%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;39;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;22;WNW;13;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;21;11;Mostly cloudy;20;12;S;8;66%;29%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning shower;31;23;Clouds and sun;32;24;SSW;10;61%;30%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;21;10;A stray shower;21;12;S;13;57%;79%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;21;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;WSW;9;67%;57%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;28;25;An afternoon shower;28;25;SE;23;80%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;23;Couple of t-storms;29;22;NW;10;87%;83%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Overcast, showers;31;24;Morning showers;31;23;ENE;8;78%;82%;9

Paris, France;Turning cloudy;23;12;Periods of sun;25;16;NNW;8;43%;41%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;19;12;Afternoon showers;20;12;SW;22;71%;93%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;WSW;11;80%;71%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;SE;13;67%;43%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SSW;8;54%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;Spotty showers;20;11;WNW;12;68%;74%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Showers and t-storms;30;24;SSE;10;80%;86%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;25;10;Afternoon showers;24;10;SE;16;51%;83%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Partial sunshine;31;19;SW;11;55%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A shower in spots;28;23;SSE;21;63%;52%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers this morning;13;9;A little rain;13;8;S;17;68%;87%;2

Riga, Latvia;Sunny intervals;20;10;Partly sunny;20;11;NW;7;56%;12%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;26;17;Mostly sunny;27;18;NE;6;64%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;45;31;Partly sunny and hot;45;28;WNW;19;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;33;20;A t-storm in spots;33;19;E;12;47%;57%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;18;13;An afternoon shower;16;11;WNW;14;81%;83%;2

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then sun;20;13;Partly cloudy;23;14;WSW;15;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;17;Couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;9;66%;82%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;13;76%;75%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;N;9;86%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;29;19;Turning cloudy;29;18;W;15;21%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, cool;12;2;Colder with rain;4;-5;E;7;75%;87%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;10;78%;66%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Hot with sunshine;33;14;Sunny and very hot;36;16;NNW;7;49%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Fog to sun;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;E;10;58%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or t-storm;33;25;Showers and t-storms;28;23;SSW;8;84%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;37;28;Very hot;37;28;SSE;16;58%;11%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;26;High clouds;30;25;S;12;72%;44%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and nice;28;15;Partly sunny;26;14;SSE;13;64%;72%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;E;17;73%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Turning cloudy;23;11;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;SSW;11;49%;22%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;12;54%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;34;26;Clouds and sun, hot;36;26;SE;10;55%;35%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;16;11;Periods of sun;19;12;WNW;13;56%;10%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;33;20;N;13;32%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;29;17;A t-storm in spots;30;19;ENE;12;50%;50%;7

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;31;25;Mostly sunny, nice;34;25;ENE;9;22%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;33;24;Sunny;33;23;E;13;48%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;38;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;ENE;10;38%;34%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and breezy;31;24;Warm with sunshine;33;25;S;15;57%;6%;9

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;22;16;Lots of sun, nice;24;17;NNW;11;72%;16%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;31;24;Mostly sunny;30;23;WNW;18;56%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and breezy;34;22;WNW;27;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;34;16;Clouds and sun, hot;35;20;SSW;18;19%;6%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;22;12;W;9;48%;54%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;20;12;WNW;21;63%;66%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;24;WSW;9;79%;85%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;20;10;Spotty showers;20;9;N;10;60%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;21;11;Spotty showers;21;11;NW;8;59%;64%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;10;6;A morning shower;11;7;NNE;10;75%;50%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;13;82%;90%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;30;17;A t-storm in spots;31;18;NE;8;41%;62%;9

