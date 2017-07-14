BC-RGU--Super Rugby Glance

%bytitle(By The Associated Press%)
|Super Rugby
|Australia Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-ACT
|14 6
|0
|8 305 251
|34
|Western Force
|14 5
|0
|9 273 393
|21
|Queensland
|15 4
|0 11 321 479
|21
|New South Wales
|14 4
|0 10 385 482
|19
|Melbourne
|15 1
|1 13 236 569
|9
|New Zealand Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Crusaders
|14 14 0
|0 522 272
|63
|y-Hurricanes
|14 11 0
|3 565 250
|54
|y-Chiefs
|14 11 1
|2 405 282
|53
|y-Highlanders
|15 11 0
|4 488 308
|51
|Blues
|14 7
|1
|6 404 343
|37
|South Africa 1 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Stormers
|14 9
|0
|5 449 403
|39
|Bulls
|14 4
|0 10 306 418
|20
|Cheetahs
|14 3
|0 11 374 531
|17
|Sunwolves (Japan)
|14 1
|0 13 267 650
|7
|South Africa 2 Conference
|P
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pts
|x-Lions
|14 13 0
|1 563 258
|61
|y-Sharks
|14 9
|1
|4 382 296
|42
|Jaguares (Argentina)
|15 7
|0
|8 404 386
|33
|Southern Kings
|14 6
|0
|8 371 449
|27
x-clinched first place and playoff spot
y-clinched playoff spot among teams 5th to 8th
|Round 17
|All Times GMT
|Friday, July 14
|Dunedin, New Zealand
Highlanders 40, Queensland 17
|Melbourne, Australia
Jaguares 32, Melbourne 29
|Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Southern Kings vs. Cheetahs, 1700
|Saturday, July 15
|Tokyo
Sunwolves vs. Blues, 0305
|Hamilton, New Zealand
Chiefs vs. ACT, 0515
|Wellington, New Zealand
Hurricanes vs. Crusaders, 0735
|Perth, Australia
Western Force vs. New South Wales, 0945
|Durban, South Africa
Sharks vs. Lions, 1515
|Pretoria, South Africa
Bulls vs. Stormers, 1730
|PLAYOFFS
|Quarterfinals
|Times to be determined
|Friday, July 21 or Saturday, July 22
|Canberra, Australia
ACT vs. Chiefs or Hurricanes
|Christchurch, New Zealand
Crusaders vs. TBD
|Cape Town, South Africa
Stormers vs. TBD
|Johannesburg
Lions vs. TBD
|Friday, July 28 or Saturday, July 29
|Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, at home of highest-ranked teams
|Saturday, Aug 5
|Final
Semifinal winners, at home of highest-ranked team