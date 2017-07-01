War of words over Taiwan hospital departures escalates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A war of words over the mass departure of staff from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (長庚醫院) escalated Friday with a former senior doctor and the tycoon’s daughter who chairs the institution blasting each other.

Lee Shih-tseng (李石增), a former chief of the hospital’s steering committee, held a news conference for the first time where he accused Chang Gung Chairwoman Diana Wang (王瑞慧), a daughter of late Formosa Plastics founder Y.C. Wang (王永慶), of having turned him into a scapegoat and of having sacrificed him in order to safeguard her own position.

Later Friday, Wang struck back by denying the allegations, saying she had always respected the steering committee’s decisions and not interfered.

The conflict emerged in June, when physicians at the emergency department of the hospital’s branch in Linkou, New Taipei City, resigned en masse. The mutiny was the result of the department’s two most senior officials being relieved of their duties by Lee.

A total of 41 doctors were reportedly planning to leave, forcing Wang to cut short a stay in the United States, which was followed by the removal of Lee and of the Linkou hospital’s top official or superintendent, while earlier disciplinary actions against other staff were canceled.

At his news conference Friday, Lee accused the two men he had first dismissed of diverting funds from the hospital to a private foundation. He had removed them from office at Wang’s request, Lee said.

Wang said that the decision-making committee had been set up in 1996 as a professional body in charge of hospital matters. Another senior hospital official at her news conference said Lee had been dismissed because he had been unable to handle the threat of mass resignations.

Wang acknowledged that she bore some responsibility for the problems, but added that resigning would not resolve the situation.

Latest reports said that about 20 physicians were still planning to resign from Chang Gung.