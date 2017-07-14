Airbnb host fined for canceling booking by Asian guest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An Airbnb host was fined a hefty amount for canceling the booking of guests simply because they were Asian, reports said Friday.

The host Tami Baker is said to have abruptly canceled the booking by a guest because she was Asian. The host has been fined NT$1,51,910 (US$5,000).

The guest named Dyne Suh was driving through a snow storm to Baker’s Big Bear, California cabin with her friends and two dogs when Baker canceled her booking.

According to California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH), Baker told Suh in a text message, “I wouldn’t rent to u if u were the last person on earth.”

"One word says it all. Asian," continued Baker.

The host also made comments about how she would "not allow this country to be told what to do by foreigners," and denied to have given Suh the permission to bring more friends and dogs. Baker continued to deny even after the guest Suh sent her screen shots of texts from Baker approving the request.

As a punishment she has to attend a course on Asian-American studies and also issue a personal apology letter to Suh, along with the US$5000 fine.

Airbnb recently partnered with DEFH for fair housing tests, through which undercover DEFH employees will now apply for Airbnb homes in California to track any racial discrimination.

"While regretful for her impetuous actions and comments made on the evening of Feb. 17, 2017, Miss Baker is pleased to have resolved her claims with Miss Dyne Suh and the DFEH in a manner that can hopefully bring a positive outcome out of an unfortunate incident." said host Baker’s attorney Edward Lee.

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said "I think we were late to this issue. We were so focused on an issue of trust and keeping people safe, responding to other people's issues on trust and safety, that we took our eye off the ball. There are racists in the world and we need to have zero tolerance."