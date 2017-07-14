Ajax paired with Nice in Champions League qualifying round

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Four-time European champion Ajax will play away first at French side Nice in the Champions League third qualifying round.

UEFA drew 15 two-legged pairings Friday after expressing support for Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri, who was diagnosed with severe brain damage after collapsing due to an irregular heartbeat in the Dutch club's pre-season game last weekend.

UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti says "we wish you, your family and Ajax every strength."

Dynamo Kiev, which hosts the Champions League final next May, drew Swiss team Young Boys.

Also, it was: AEK Athens vs. CSKA Moscow, and Celtic or Linfield vs. Dundalk or Rosenborg.

First-leg matches are played on July 25-26, with return matches Aug. 1-2.

Teams must advance through two rounds to join 22 directly qualified teams in the group stage.