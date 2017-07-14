Tuvalu parliament speaker visits Taiwan’s I-Mei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Tuvalu Parliamentary Speaker Otinielu Tauteleimalae Tausi on Friday led a delegation of Senators to I-Mei Foods Co., one of Taiwan’s largest food companies and store chains, and its factory in Taoyuan’s Nankan, where they were welcomed by I-Mei’s General Manager Luis Ko.

Taiwan established diplomatic relations with the Polynesian island nation of Tuvalu in 1979. The country has since remained supportive of Taiwan's international participation, including its UN membership bid.

The delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office earlier today, where Tsai thanked the country for its continuous support for Taiwan.

While in I-Mei, the delegation was given an overview of the company’s history, and a tour of the company's bread factory and food safety laboratory.

Tausi said he was very much impressed with I-Mei’s food manufacturing and food distribution facilities.

Hygiene and food security are the most important aspects of running a food company, and it is no wonder that I-Mei has such a great reputation, given its food safety inspection capabilities, he said.

Tausi said a food giant like I-Mei can really assist his country in many ways in terms of food processing and packaging, while he is also looking to promote more collaboration between the two countries.