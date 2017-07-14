Highlanders beat Reds 40-17 in Super Rugby to reach last 8

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The Dunedin-based Highlanders took their place among Super Rugby's quarterfinalists with an emphatic 40-17 win over the Queensland Reds Friday in the final round of the regular season.

The Highlanders, the first New Zealand team to return to Super Rugby after a month-long absence for the British and Irish Lions tour, scored six tries to three and qualify as seventh seed for the playoffs next weekend.

The players showed no signs of rustiness, rushing to a 14-0 lead after only nine minutes, though they were guilty of occasional defensive lapses and should have taken more of their chances under the roofed stadium in Dunedin.

"Once you're under the roof you've got to play a brand that we're comfortable with. We want to keep the speed in the game and we really wanted to come out and start like that in the first 20 minutes," captain Luke Whitelock said. "We created a lot of opportunities but probably weren't ruthless enough in terms of finishing everything."

The Highlanders will play either the Christchurch-based Crusaders or Johannesburg-based Lions in next weekend's quarters, depending on the outcome on Saturday of matches between the Crusaders and Hurricanes and the Lions and and Sharks.

The Highlanders roared into the lead with a brilliant try from right winger Waisake Naholo after only three minutes. Left winger Tevita Li launched the move, combining with backrower Liam Squire who made a powerful run down the left flank. The Highlanders then moved the ball swiftly crossfield to Malakai Fekitoa, who threw the last pass for Naholo to score in the right corner.

Flanker James Lentjes crossed the line three minutes later, taking the ball on the run and fending off Reds fullback Karmichael Hunt.

Scrumhalf Kayne Hammington darted around a five meter scrum to score in the 32nd minute and to give the Highlanders a 21-0 lead before lock Isaac Rodda scored the first of the Reds' three tries.

Li opened the second half with a try, taking the Highlanders out to a 26-5 lead. A penalty try at a pushover scrum soon made the lead 33-5.

The Reds rallied a little with tries from Alex Mafi and Caleb Timu, either side of the Highlanders' final try from Ash Dixon.