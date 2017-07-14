Valtteri Bottas fastest in first practice for British GP

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Valtteri Bottas followed up his victory last weekend in Austria by going fastest in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday.

Bottas posted a best lap of 1 minute, 29.106 seconds at the Silverstone circuit, with the Finnish driver less than a tenth of a second faster than Hamilton.

They were followed by the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel was sixth quickest behind his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen.

There was a second practice later Friday.