Image of Asia: Mourning Liu Xiaobo in Hong Kong

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Kin Cheung, flowers and messages of condolence are left for Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo at the Beijing government office in Hong Kong.

Kin said groups of mourners, some in tears, came to the site as less than 10 police officers stood guard nearby.

As tributes rolled in Friday to mourn China's most famous political prisoner, a newspaper published by the ruling Communist Party dismissed Liu as a pawn of the West whose legacy will soon fade.

Liu died Thursday of liver cancer while serving an 11-year sentence on charges of incitement to subvert state power. He was 61.

___

This image was made with a 24-70mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/250, aperture of f10, and ISO 200