Taiwanese student wins Italian knitwear design competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese student Kao Yuan-lung (高元龍) won the eighth edition of Feel The Yarn, an Italian competition for young knitwear designers studying at international fashion and design schools, reports said Friday.

Kao, a student at the Royal College of Art in London, beat 21 other contestants from 13 fashion institutes, the organizers said.

The goal of the competition was “to promote the emergence of young design talents in knitwear and fashion by enhancing their ability to develop original creations, exalting the potential of the most innovative Italian yarns, creating a unique link,” the organizers said.

The contest sees itself as a bridge between the industry and young designers still involved in the academic world.

The works of Kao and other students were exhibited at the Pitti Filati, the major international fair for the knitting industry, held in Florence.