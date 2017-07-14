Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland has a long reputation as a green and eco-friendly city.

But the Willamette River -- which runs right through its downtown -- has been so polluted for years that people refused to swim in it.

Now that's changing, thanks to the completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe that dramatically reduced sewage overflows.

This summer, Portland is promoting the river as a great place to swim.

It's opening a pop-up beach with lifeguards, hosting a swim with the mayor and an environmental group even has a river swim team.

A big inner tube parade is planned for the Willamette River this weekend, too.

The city fits into a larger nationwide trend of big cities cleaning up their rivers for humans -- and wildlife too.