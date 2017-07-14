Portland cleans dirty river, invites residents to take a dip

FILE - In this July 6, 2015 file photo, Justine Hicks floats with her dog, Kiana, on the Willamette River in Portland, Ore. Portland is well-known as
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland has a long reputation as a green and eco-friendly city.
But the Willamette River -- which runs right through its downtown -- has been so polluted for years that people refused to swim in it.
Now that's changing, thanks to the completion of a $1.4 billion sewage pipe that dramatically reduced sewage overflows.
This summer, Portland is promoting the river as a great place to swim.
It's opening a pop-up beach with lifeguards, hosting a swim with the mayor and an environmental group even has a river swim team.
A big inner tube parade is planned for the Willamette River this weekend, too.
The city fits into a larger nationwide trend of big cities cleaning up their rivers for humans -- and wildlife too.