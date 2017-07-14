New Senate health care bill quickly runs into trouble

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. gets in an elevator as he heads to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, for a meeting on the re
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine is surrounded by reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after a revised version of the Republic
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas speaks to members of the media on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, July 13, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. leaves the Senate chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after announcing the r
Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, to meet with lawmakers on the Republican health care bill wh
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and other lawmakers head to the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, for a meeting on the revised Re
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. talk about healthcare, Thursday, July 13, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Pho
Activists, many members of the clergy, are arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 13, 2017, after protesting ag
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders have unveiled a new health care bill in their increasingly desperate effort to deliver on seven years of promises to repeal and replace "Obamacare."
They immediately lost two key votes, leaving none to spare as the party's own divisions put its top campaign pledge in serious jeopardy.
President Donald Trump declared this week that failure would make him "very angry" and that he would blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The reworked bill McConnell presented to fellow Republicans on Thursday aims to win conservatives' support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies. He seeks to placate hesitant moderates by adding billions to combat opioid abuse and help consumers with skyrocketing insurance costs.
But it was not clear whether the Republican leader has achieved the delicate balance he needs.