Gambia sets up commission to investigate ex-leader's assets

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia's president says the government has formed a commission to investigate assets of Yahya Jammeh, his predecessor as the West African country's leader.

President Adama Barrow said Thursday the four-person commission will look into the management of some public enterprises, assets and financial transactions of Jammeh, his family and some associates.

Barrow says the commission will also investigate allegations of abuse of office, mismanagement of public funds and violations of the constitution. He says it will share its findings and recommendations.

Jammeh lost December 2016 elections to Barrow after 22 years in power and went into exile in Equatorial Guinea following a political standoff.

In May, the government seized some $50 million in assets tied to Jammeh and froze 131 properties and more than 80 bank accounts linked to him.