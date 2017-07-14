Police: Palestinian attackers killed after shooting Israelis

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police say three Palestinians have opened fire at Israelis near an important Jerusalem holy site, wounding two seriously before being killed in a gunfight.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attack happened Friday near a gate of Jerusalem's Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.

The holy compound is known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary. It is the holiest site to Jews and the third holiest in Islam.Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist.

In that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 254 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers.