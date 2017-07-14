Hot weather could last into next week: CWB

Taipei, July 14 -- Taiwan should continue to see hot weather with cloudy to sunny skies next week, with daytime highs hitting 33-35 degrees Celsius, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Friday.



As a result of Pacific High Pressure, sweltering weather in the morning and afternoon thunderstorms are likely to be common next week, forecasters said.



In Taipei, the mercury could even hit as high as 36 degrees from July 21-23, the bureau said, warning residents to be vigilant about high levels of ultra-violet rays.



The regions most likely to see rain next week include western Taiwan and mountainous parts of the country, according to the bureau.



A depression system on the South China Sea could also introduce moisture as it moves northward on July 16 and 17, causing showers in southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula on the southern tip of the island, it said.