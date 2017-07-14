Zimbabwe opts to bat first in test vs. Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Graeme Cremer has won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off cricket test against Sri Lanka at R. Premedasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday.

Zimbabwe goes into the match confident after securing its first ever one-day international series win over Sri Lanka. It handed a first test cap to batsman Tarisai Musakanda who performed well in the limited over matches.

Dinesh Chandimal leads Sri Lanka as full-time captain for the first time after the resignation of Angelo Mathews.

Sri Lanka has brought back its test specialists, opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne and spinners Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera.

Teams: Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer (captain), Regis Chakabva, Hamilton Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor, Chris Mpofu, Donald Tiripano.