AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Fighting broke out in Chile when protesters aboard the "Bus of Freedom" who oppose transgender children in schools were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists.

The president of Brazil's Senate turned off the lights when opposition senators seized the leadership rostrum in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent passage of President Michel Temer's proposal to loosen labor rules. The next day, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and he accused his political opponents of trying to prevent him from becoming president again.

Also in Brazil, squatters occupying abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic center are in a standoff with the new mayor, who dreams of a largely privately financed renewal that will draw businesses and residents back downtown.

Supporters of former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa bid him farewell as he left to live with his Belgian wife in her homeland. Farmers camped out in Paraguay's capital to demand the government forgive their debts accumulated due to failed harvests.

Using an old-fashioned box camera, Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd created a series of portraits of people in costume who attended the annual Snow Star Festival in Peru's Cuzco region.

Police in Argentina clashed with former PepsiCo employees resisting eviction from a plant closed by the company last month. In Mexico, a father and son were killed when their car plunged into a deep sinkhole that opened in the main highway between Mexico City and Acapulco.

Haitian workers labored to create a sugar-based alcoholic drink called "clairin," which is less refined than rum and typically not aged.

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay. On Twitter: @jsaenz1958.

