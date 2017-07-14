AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, police confront people protesting the self-proclaimed "Bus of freedom" which rejects transgender children in scho
In this Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo, with the lights off, opposition Senators Gleisi Hoffmann, far left, Fatima Bezerra, center middle, and Vanessa G
In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, a supporter holds an official presidential portrait of Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa before he departs
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, farmers from northern Paraguay meet at their camp in the Plaza de Armas in downtown Asuncion, Paraguay. The fa
In this June 12, 2017 photo, 21-year-old Nelida Soto poses for a portrait in the Sinakara Valley, in Peru's Cusco region, during the Qoyllur Rit'i fes
In this Friday, July 7, 2017 photo, protesters representing forcibly sterilized women by the government during the presidency of Alberto Fujimori, per
In this June 17, 2017 photo, a boy sits on the stairs of the Maua building, in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Maua, a building that originally was a
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, worker Karina Lopez stands next to her team after clashes with police outside the PepsiCo plant on the outskirt
In this June 30, 2017 photo, boys who practice parkour do tricks at a traffic light to earn money from drivers, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz State, Mexi
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this Sunday, July 9, 2017 photo, rescue workers and police work the scene after a deadly bus accident in Lima, Peru. Pe
In this Thursday, July 13, 2017 photo, worker's Party president Sen. Gleisi Hoffmann wipes sweat from the face of former Brazilian President Luiz Inac
In this early Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, a man shot earlier lies on a road in the town of Navolato, Sinaloa State, Mexico. Fifty-nine AK type and
In this Wednesday, July 12, 2017 photo, rescue workers use a crane to lift a vehicle that drove into a sinkhole on a highway in Cuernavaca, Mexico. A
In this June 16, 2017 photo, Beneche Dadou, 20, smokes a cigarette and drinks clairin, a sugar-based alcoholic drink, at the Ti Jean distillery where
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.
Fighting broke out in Chile when protesters aboard the "Bus of Freedom" who oppose transgender children in schools were met by counter-protesting gay rights activists.
The president of Brazil's Senate turned off the lights when opposition senators seized the leadership rostrum in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent passage of President Michel Temer's proposal to loosen labor rules. The next day, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and he accused his political opponents of trying to prevent him from becoming president again.
Also in Brazil, squatters occupying abandoned buildings in Sao Paulo's historic center are in a standoff with the new mayor, who dreams of a largely privately financed renewal that will draw businesses and residents back downtown.
Supporters of former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa bid him farewell as he left to live with his Belgian wife in her homeland. Farmers camped out in Paraguay's capital to demand the government forgive their debts accumulated due to failed harvests.
Using an old-fashioned box camera, Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd created a series of portraits of people in costume who attended the annual Snow Star Festival in Peru's Cuzco region.
Police in Argentina clashed with former PepsiCo employees resisting eviction from a plant closed by the company last month. In Mexico, a father and son were killed when their car plunged into a deep sinkhole that opened in the main highway between Mexico City and Acapulco.
Haitian workers labored to create a sugar-based alcoholic drink called "clairin," which is less refined than rum and typically not aged.
___
This photo gallery was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay. On Twitter: @jsaenz1958.
___
AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo