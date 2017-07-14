Report: Asia facing dire future toll from climate change

FILE - In this photo taken Friday, May 14, 2010, a village girl sits on a vessel as she waits with others in a queue for water supplied by tankers at
FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, a small boy holds up a cardboard cover over his head to protect himself from the sun as he walks on the drie
FILE - In this May 16, 2013 file photo, Bangladeshis stand by the Bay of Bengal coast as a red flag flies warning people of the coming tropical Cyclon
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2015 file photo, villagers help a fisherman couple push their boat to the water at Satyanarayanpur village in the Sundarbans, I
FILE - In this July 31, 2016, file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a boat in the Morigaon district, east of Gauhati, northea
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2015, file photo, a woman holds her daughter stands awaiting her husband who went to collect drinking water after flood water
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015 file photo, people walk through the slums adjacent to the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, I
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2016 file photo, a woman receives treatment at a fever clinic especially set up to cater to those suffering from fever, one o
FILE - In this May 4, 2016 file photo, Indian women walk home after collecting drinking water from a well at Mengal Pada in Thane district in Maharash
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2014, file photo, a woman harvests paddy in a paddy field on the outskirts of Gauhati, India, one of the world's largest grain
In this March 30, 2015 file photo, a Kashmiri man stretches his hand to help a local evacuate from a flood affected area in Srinagar, Indian-controlle
FILE - In this Friday, May 13, 2016, file photo, Indian women cover themselves and their children with scarves as they brave a dust storm under heat w
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2009 file photo, Maldivian Minister of Fisheries and Agriculture Ibrahim Didi signs a document calling on all countries to cut
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2015 file photo, an Indian forest official rides an elephant pulling the carcass of a female one-horned rhino killed in the re
A report by the Asian Development Bank says Asia will endure extreme heat, rising sea levels, growing losses from severe weather and increasing food insecurity in coming decades as climate change raises temperatures and alters weather patterns across the globe.
The survey released Friday by the Manila-based lender paints a grim outlook for many communities in Asia, home to about 4 billion people. It's based on the latest scientific research, with or without more aggressive efforts to curb carbon emissions that contribute to global warming.
The report forecasts that Asian summer temperatures could rise by 6 degrees Celsius by 2100 if warming trends are not curbed. India suffered heat waves in 2015 and 2016 with temperatures at times around 50 C (122 F).
___
Online:
Asian Development Bank: http://www.adb.org