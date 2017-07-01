Events and activities for July 14-16

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The following is a list of notable events and activities taking place in Taipei from July 14 to July 16.

Art

Two galleries, Dynasty Gallery Space B and Cloud Gallery, will host an opening reception party this Saturday at 3 p.m. for the nine-artist collaborative project, "Embers of Truth." The project is a meditation about the Age of Information, how we find truth from within today's information swamp. The installation runs through August 13.

Don't miss the final weekend of the Taoyuan International Manga and Anime Fair. The Fair will be open today, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Hello Art Space Taiwan will open its doors this Sunday beginning at noon for a special Summer Market. Over a dozen local vendors will be on-site sharing their antiques, crafts, and illustrations.

Taipei favorites Winnie Loves Yoga and Ken's Yoga Life are teaming up this Sunday for a special "Rocket Yoga:" Hip openers & new heights, class at TapLife cafe & studio from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bring a yoga mat, towel, water, NT$350 (USD$12), and an open heart.

Bastille Day Celebrations

All-you-can-eat-and-drink French food and wine at Wine Discovery this Saturday from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are NT$800 and NT$1,000 at the door.

Triangle presents a very special Bastille Day 2017 tonight. Enjoy a free buffet from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. and NT$100 pastis and wine until 11 p.m. French DJ's will spin the hottest in Nu Disco, French Touch, French Pop, and as always, funky house.

Parties

The Havana Pool party takes over the Road Castle water park this Saturday starting at 11 a.m. This weekend only, three hours of free Moosehead beer.

Authentic Mexican food specials all weekend and two nights of music at Shinlin's Jungle City. Friday night catch Jungle Boogie and Saturday night DSTH (Dirty South Trap House): In the Jungle.

Taipei begins the 30 days countdown to the opening of the Universiade with the Universiade Taipei Carnival this Sunday from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Dancers of all styles will grace the stages.