The Latest: Ex-Peru leader heads to court after arrest order

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The latest on a corruption investigation in Peru involving former President Ollanta Humana (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

Former Peruvian President Ollanta Humala and his wife have left their home after a judge ruled they should be jailed while they are investigated over allegations of corruption. They drove to the courthouse accompanied by a heavy police escort.

The couple didn't attend the hearing Thursday night at which a judge ordered 18 months of preventative detention during the investigation.

They have been accused of money laundering and conspiracy relating to a bribery scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

Humala has denied the claims, calling them baseless. As he left home, he said on Twitter: "This confirms the abuse of power which we will confront in defense of our rights and those of everyone."

___

8:30 p.m.

A Peruvian judge has ordered the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife as they face accusation of money laundering and conspiracy tied to a construction scandal involving Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The ruling Thursday night authorizing 18 months of preventative detention for Humala and wife Nadine Heredia while they are investigated came after prosecutors argued the couple could flee Peru to evade justice.

The same judge previously ordered the arrest of another former Peruvian president, Alejandro Toledo, for related charges. Toledo is in the U.S. fighting attempts by Peruvian authorities to have him deported to answer the charges.

Humala has insisted he has no intention of fleeing the country and says he looks forward to defending himself against what he calls baseless charges.