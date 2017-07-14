Uber driver charged with raping teen passenger in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — An Uber driver has been charged with raping a 16-year-old passenger in the eastern Australian city of Brisbane. He's the second driver from the ride-hailing service to be charged with sexually assaulting a passenger in the city in a week.

Queensland state police said Friday the 37-year-old man raped the teenager in his car on July 8. Police have released no other details, including the driver's name.

The arrest comes one week after another Uber driver was charged with raping a passenger three times. Police said the two assaults are not related.

Uber said in a statement that it had immediately blocked the 37-year-old driver's access to the service after learning of the allegations against him.