TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Pension reform impacts of police, military recruitment
@China Times: High security control maintained during Paraguayan president's visit to Kaohsiung
@Liberty Times: Ex Tsing Hua U. head training IC talent in China
@Apple Daily: Nobel peace winner Liu Xiaobo dies in custody
@Economic Daily News: TSMC forecasts astounding growth in Q4
@Commercial Times: TSMC conservative about Q3 growth
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 14, 2017
