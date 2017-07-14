Taiwan Headline News

  1. Home
By  Central News Agency
2017/07/14 09:10

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Pension reform impacts of police, military recruitment
@China Times: High security control maintained during Paraguayan president's visit to Kaohsiung
@Liberty Times: Ex Tsing Hua U. head training IC talent in China
@Apple Daily: Nobel peace winner Liu Xiaobo dies in custody
@Economic Daily News: TSMC forecasts astounding growth in Q4
@Commercial Times: TSMC conservative about Q3 growth
 
