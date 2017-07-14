AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, July 14

thru 16, London tennis, Wimbledon.

thru 23, France cycling, Tour de France.

thru 16, Silvis, Illinois golf, PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.

thru 16, Bedminster, New Jersey golf, USGA, U.S. Open.

thru 16, Irvine, Scotland golf, European Tour, Scottish Open

thru 16, Baltimore golf, PGA Champions, Constellation Senior Players Championship.

thru 30, Budapest, Hungary swimming, aquatics, world championships (diving, swimming, synchronized swimmimg, water polo).

thru 15, various sites rugby, final regular-season round of Super Rugby.

thru 18, Nottingham, England cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd test.

thru 18, Colombo, Sri Lanka cricket, Sri Lanka vs. Zimbabwe, only test.

thru 16. various sites soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage.

SATURDAY, July 15

London boxing, Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Barros for Selby's IBF featherweight title; Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Arthur Abraham for Eubank's IBO super middleweight title.

Los Angeles boxing, Miguel Berchelt vs. Takashi Miura for Berchelt's WBC super featherweight title; Jezreel Corrales vs. Robinson Castellanos for Corrales' WBA super featherweight title.

SUNDAY, July 16

Silverstone, England auto racing, F1, British Grand Prix.

Sachsenring, Germany motorcycling, MotoGP.

Rabat, Morocco athletics, IAAF Diamond League.

MONDAY, July 17

thru 23, Newport, Rhode Island tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Championships.

thru 23, Bastad. Sweden tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.

thru 23, Umag, Croatia tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.

thru 23, Gstaad, Switzerland tennis, WTA, Ladies Championship.

thru 23, Bucharest Open tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open

TUESDAY, July 18

No additional events scheduled.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

thru 21. various sites soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

THURSDAY, July 20

thru 23, Southport, England golf, PGA/European Tour, British Open.

thru 23, Auburn, Alabama PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.

thru 23, Sylvania, Ohio LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.

FRIDAY, July 21

Monte Carlo, Monaco athletics, IAAF Diamond League.

thru 22, various sites rugby, Super Rugby, qualifiers.

SATURDAY, July 22

No additional events scheduled.

SUNDAY, July 23

thru 24. various sites soccer, CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals.