Judith Light remembers late manager after Emmy nomination

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judith Light says she is grateful to receive her third Emmy nomination Thursday, but it comes with a pang of grief.

This awards season is the first one in more than three decades without her longtime manager Herb Hamsher.

She says in previous years, she would have called Hamsher excitedly. She says, "We would be jumping up and down together."

This is Light's second nomination for playing Shelly Pfefferman, the ex-wife of Jeffrey Tambor's character in Amazon's "Transparent."

She was nominated last year when Hamsher was sick. Light says he managed to pull himself through the awards ceremony. He died a few weeks later.

Light says Hamsher was alongside for most of her career, including her first Emmy nomination in 2007 for "Ugly Betty."