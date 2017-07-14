Canada backtracks on labeling wine from the West Bank

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's federal food inspection agency is backtracking from its decision that wines produced in the West Bank and other areas controlled by Israeli forces should not be labeled as products of Israel.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says in a Thursday statement that it had not "fully considered" the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement in reaching its ruling. The agency says the wines do in fact adhere to the agreement and can be sold as currently labeled.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says the inspection agency notified wine sellers last week that it would be unacceptable to declare Israel as the country of origin for wine products that aren't produced within Israel's formal borders. The board issued a letter to its vendors informing them of the decision.