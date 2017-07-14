Officials: US expected to say Iran still abiding nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration is expected to tell Congress that Iran is still complying with the nuclear deal negotiated by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Under the deal, the administration must tell Congress every three months whether Iran is in compliance. The Trump administration issued its first certification in April and faces a Monday deadline to recertify.

Three officials say the administration is preparing to say Iran is complying but that a review of Iran policy ordered by President Donald Trump still ongoing. Trump has been an outspoken critic of the deal but so far, he hasn't withdrawn.

The officials aren't authorized to discuss the decision publicly and requested anonymity.

Iran has been enjoying relief from U.S. sanctions as a result of complying with the deal.