Federer vs. Berdych, Cilic vs. Querrey in Wimbledon semis

A quick look at Wimbledon:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

Less than a month shy of 36 and bidding for a record eighth Wimbledon men's title, Roger Federer will play in the semifinals against 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic. Federer is the only member of tennis' Big 4 left; No. 1-seeded Andy Murray, No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Rafael Nadal are all gone. And Federer has been quite impressive over the past two weeks. He hasn't lost a set, while winning 63 of 66 service games. He's made only 49 unforced errors in five matches. In the first semifinal, 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic of Croatia faces 24th-seeded Sam Querrey, the first U.S. man in a Grand Slam tournament's final four since 2009.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy. High of 73 degrees (23 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 75 degrees (24 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Women's semifinals: No. 10 Venus Williams beat No. 6 Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2; No. 14 Garbine Muguruza beat Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1.

SATURDAY'S WOMEN'S FINAL

Williams vs. Muguruza.

STAT OF THE DAY

17, 8 — Years since Williams won her first Wimbledon title (in 2000), and since she most recently played in the final at the All England Club (in 2009).

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"For me, it's just about betting on myself every time. When I look across the net, I don't think it's the right mentality to believe in that person more than me." — Williams, who at 37 is the oldest Wimbledon singles finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis