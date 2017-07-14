Eels from overturned truck slime cars on Oregon highway

DEPOE BAY, Ore. (AP) — A truck hauling eels overturned on an Oregon highway, turning the coastal road into a slimy mess.

Oregon State Police on Thursday posted a photo on Twitter that showed damaged cars covered by the gooey eels. The agency also posed the question: "What to tell the #drycleaner?"

Meanwhile, the Depoe Bay Fire Department posted a video of workers using a bulldozer to clear the eels from Highway 101.

The fire department said no one was injured in the crash.

The road was reduced to one lane Thursday afternoon.