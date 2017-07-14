Man sentenced to life in woman's death after Halloween party

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a woman after a 2014 Halloween party in southeastern Michigan and stashing her body in the woods.

Daniel Clay was sentenced Thursday. A jury in May convicted Clay of first-degree murder in the beating death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck, of Maybee.

Bruck disappeared after attending the party with hundreds of people in Monroe County's Frenchtown Township. Her body was found six months later.

Bruck was dressed as the comic villain Poison Ivy at the party. DNA on her costume led investigators to Clay in 2016.

Clay had contended the death was accidental and occurred during aggressive sex in his car.

On Thursday, Clay told Bruck's mother, Leanndra, that he was "sorry for everything."