Travel bans loom for nations that don't meet new US criteria

WASHINGTON (AP) — The clock has started to tick on a 50-day deadline for foreign governments to meet new U.S. standards for passports and sharing information about their citizens. Failing to meet the deadline risks having some categories of nationals banned from traveling to the U.S.

The State Department is instructing U.S. diplomats how to inform their host governments of the deadline and devise a plan to meet or face the possibility of travel sanctions.

The 50-day deadline and sanctions threat were laid out in President Donald Trump's March 6 executive order on protecting the U.S. from terrorist threats. The Supreme Court partially reinstated the order last month.

The new standards concern identity documents such as passports and sharing information about security threats and terrorism watchlists.