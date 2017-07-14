A look at some of the Emmy nominations' snubs and surprises

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy nominations are in, and while many shows and stars received recognition, so many more were overlooked.

How could Starz network's sci-fi series "American Gods" be snubbed? Or TBS' comedy "Angie Tribeca"? Or actress and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, who wasn't nominated for role in the HBO series "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks"?

For fans of the shows that received Emmy's cold shoulder, Thursday's announcements signaled head-scratching and teeth-gnashing.

Not to mention raised eyebrows. NBC's "Saturday Night Live" may be funny. But how did it manage 22 nominations, tying HBO's drama "Westworld" for the most Emmy love?