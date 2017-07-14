Cosby trial cost $219K, more than half paying for overtime

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials say Bill Cosby's trial last month in suburban Philadelphia cost the local government $219,000, with more than half going toward overtime for deputies, detectives, security guards and court personnel.

Montgomery County released a breakdown Thursday that says it racked up about $46,000 in hotel stays for jurors who were brought in from Pittsburgh to hear the case. Juror meals amounted to $14,000.

Running a video and audio feed to an overflow courtroom added $16,000 in costs.

The jury wasn't able to come to a verdict, and the 80-year-old Cosby is scheduled for retrial in November.

He's accused of drugging and molesting a woman more than a decade ago. He didn't testify at the first trial.