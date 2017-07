Wimbledon Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club on Thursday:

Singles Women Semifinals

Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, 6-1, 6-1.

Venus Williams (10), United States, def. Johanna Konta (6), Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Men Semifinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (4), Brazil, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 4-6, 9-7.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (16), Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 17-15.

Mixed Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Ken Skupski and Jocelyn Rae, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Elena Vesnina (2), Russia, def. Andre Begemann, Germany, and Nicole Melichar, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Invitation Doubles Round Robin Gentlemen

Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis, Australia, def. Jamie Baker and Colin Fleming (1), Britain, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Fernando Gonzalez, Chile, and Sebastien Grosjean, France, def. Thomas Enqvist and Thomas Johansson, Sweden, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 13-11.

Greg Rusedski, Britain, and Fabrice Santoro, France, def. Mansour Bahrami, Iran, and Michael Llodra, France, 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Justin Gimelstob, United States, and Ross Hutchins, Britain, def. Mario Ancic, Croatia, and Jamie Delgado (2), Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Senior Gentlemen

Henri Leconte and Cedric Pioline, France, def. Patrick McEnroe and Jeff Tarango, United States, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 12-10.

Jeremy Bates and Chris Wilkinson (1), Britain, def. Wayne Ferreira, South Africa, and Goran Ivanisevic, Croatia, 4-6, 6-2, 12-10.

Junior Singles Boys Third Round

Wu Yibing (2), China, def. Mohamed Ali Bellalouna, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-2.

Michael Vrbensky, Czech Republic, def. Constantin Bittoun-Kouzmine, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Axel Geller, Argentina, def. Naoki Tajima, Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Patrick Kypson, United States, def. George Loffhagen, Britain, 4-6, 6-0, 8-6.

Matteo Martineau, France, def. Aidan McHugh, Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (12), 6-2.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Oliver Crawford (10), United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Jurij Rodionov (11), Austria, def. Blake Ellis, Australia, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Corentin Moutet (1), France, def. Francesco Forti, Italy, 7-5, 6-1.

Girls Quarterfinals

Ann Li, United States, def. Kayla Day (1), United States, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Sofia Sewing (14), United States, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Claire Liu (3), United States, def. Carson Branstine (6), Canada, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Junior Doubles Boys Second Round

Ondrej Styler, Czech Republic, and Alexey Zakharov, Russia, def. Simon Carr, Ireland, and Alexandre Rotsaert, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Sebastian Korda, United States, and Nicolas Mejia, Colombia, def. Zsombor Piros, Hungary, and Wu Yibing (1), China, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.

Andrew Fenty, United States, and Yshai Oliel, Israel, def. Finn Bass and Aidan McHugh, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Toru Horie and Yuta Shimizu, Japan, def. Louis Dussin and Hugo Gaston, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Axel Geller, Argentina, and Hsu Yu Hsiou (2), Taiwan, def. Francesco Forti and Mattia Frinzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Menelaos Efstathiou, Cyprus, and Ryan Nijboer, Netherlands, def. Alafia Ayeni and Trent Bryde (6), United States, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4.

Blake Ellis, Australia, and Matteo Martineau, France, def. Constantin Bittoun-Kouzmine, France, and Park Uisung, South Korea, 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Second Round

Violet Apisah, Papua New Guinea, and Astrid Wanja Brune Olsen, Norway, def. Mai Hontama and Yuki Naito (6), Japan, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Olga Danilovic, Serbia, and Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, def. Wang Xin Yu and Wang Xiyu (5), China, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Jule Niemeier, Germany, and Daniela Vismane, Latvia, def. Kayla Day, United States, and Katie Swan (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-3.

Maria Jose Portillo, Mexico, and Sofia Sewing, United States, def. Amina Anshba and Elena Rybakina (7), Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Catherine McNally and Whitney Osuigwe (4), United States, def. Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombia, and Thaisa Pedretti, Brazil, 6-3, 6-3.

Taylor Johnson and Claire Liu (2), United States, def. Zeel Desai, India, and Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-0.

Carson Branstine, Canada, and Marta Kostyuk (1), Ukraine, def. Ylena In-Albon and Simona Waltert, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Emiliana Arango, Colombia, and Ellie Douglas (8), United States, def. Valeriya Deminova and Anastasia Kharitonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Wheelchair Singles Men First Round

Shingo Kunieda, Japan, def. Maikel Scheffers, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Stefan Olsson, Sweden, def. Gordon Reid (1), Britain, 6-2, 6-3.

Alfie Hewett, Britain, def. Nicolas Peifer, France, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Gustavo Fernandez (2), Argentina, def. Stephane Houdet, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Women First Round

Yui Kamiji (2), Japan, def. Lucy Shuker, Britain, 6-3, 6-1.

Aniek van Koot, Netherlands, def. Jiske Griffioen (1), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2.

Sabine Ellerbrock, Germany, def. Marjolein Buis, Netherlands, 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

