Back in blue: Wayne Rooney scores on Everton return

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania (AP) — Wayne Rooney scored in his first game back with Everton, and was given a hug by a spectator who ran onto the field.

Rooney scored the opener for his boyhood club in Everton's 2-1 win over Kenyan team Gor Mahia in a pre-season friendly in Tanzania.

After 13 years with Manchester United, it was an ideal way to mark his return as Rooney curled in a shot from around 30 yards (meters) in the 35th minute. Gor Mahia equalized three minutes later, but Kieran Dowell scored the winner for Everton with nine minutes to go.

Early in the game, Rooney was hugged by a man wearing a Manchester United shirt who evaded security officials long enough to reach the England striker.