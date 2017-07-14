UN considers new base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region

YEI, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations says it is considering putting a peacekeeping base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region, the first such expansion since civil war began in 2013.

The peacekeeping mission's chief says Yei has "gone through a nightmare" in recent months. David Shearer visited the city Thursday.

Stories of rape, killings and abductions are common, while both government and opposition forces have restricted access to food and aid.

Since fighting reached the city a year ago, 70 percent of the population has fled. Remaining residents say it's like living in a prison. Yei is under government control but surrounded by opposition forces.

The U.N. says a base will come to Yei only if local movements are unrestricted. Government officials have promised better access.

The U.N. has several South Sudan bases.