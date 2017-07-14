NAACP asks for removal of Confederate statue from courthouse

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee chapter of the NAACP is urging officials to remove a statue of a Confederate general from in front of a courthouse.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press quotes NAACP Chattanooga President Elenora Woods as saying the group will write letters to county commissioners asking them to remove the statue of Confederate lieutenant general Alexander P. Stewart from the Hamilton County Courthouse lawn. Woods said Wednesday that such monuments don't belong at government buildings. She is recommending the statue be relocated to the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park or a war museum.

Jim Ogden is a staff historian for the national military park. Ogden says the statue erected in 1919 honors Steward's role as a historian and park commissioner, and doesn't glorify the Confederacy.

County commissioners Joe Graham and Greg Beck said they couldn't comment.