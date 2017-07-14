Gibraltar not on agenda as Spain's king, UK's May hold talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Spain's King Felipe stand together as they pose for the media as he arrives for their meeting at 10 Downing Str
Spain's King Felipe leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The King
Britain's Prince Harry, centre left, stands with Spain's King Felipe, centre right, and Queen Letizia , as the King lays a wreath at the grave of th
British Prime Minister Theresa May greets Spain's King Felipe as he arrives for their meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 13, 2017.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May has avoided the thorny issue of Gibraltar during talks with King Felipe VI of Spain.
May's office says she did not bring up the rocky outcrop at the tip of the Iberian peninsula, which Britain has controlled for three centuries against Spain's wishes.
After Thursday's meeting at Downing Street, May hailed the "incredibly strong relationship" between the two countries.
The king referred to Gibraltar in a speech to Britain's Parliament Wednesday, expressing confidence that the two nations could "work towards arrangements that are acceptable for all involved."
Britain says Gibraltar's status is not up for negotiation.
The king and his wife, Queen Letizia, are on a three-day state visit to Britain. On Thursday they visited Westminster Abbey with Prince Harry.