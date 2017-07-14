Prosecutor agrees to drop sexting charges against Iowa teen

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A county prosecutor in Iowa who was sued for threatening to charge a 14-year-old girl with sexual exploitation of a minor for sending suggestive photos of herself to a boy, has agreed to drop the case.

The girl and her parents filed the federal lawsuit in November, aiming to block Marion County Attorney Ed Bull from bringing charges. An agreement to dismiss the case was filed Thursday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says Bull agreed to pay the family's $40,000 attorney fees.

Bull hasn't responded to messages seeking comment.

The Knoxville High School student sent the Snapchat photos to the boy early last year. The photos showed no nudity.

Her parents say Bull misused his position of authority to impose "his own sexist moral standards" on her.