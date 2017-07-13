The Latest: Cops searching for missing men are still digging

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Weintraub said
NEW HOPE, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Authorities are digging deeper into a hole where they found the body of one of four missing Pennsylvania men along with other human remains during their search of a sprawling farm property.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a Thursday morning news conference that the 12½ -foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave on the Solebury Township farm where they found the body of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro is getting deeper by the minute.
He also asked the public to keep sending in tips that could lead them to the bodies.
The other men missing are 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.
Authorities have said they're looking at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody Wednesday.
___
2:10 a.m.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a news conference early Thursday morning that cadaver dogs led them to the spot on the farm in Solebury Township where they found human remains inside a 12 ½-foot-deep (3.66-meter-deep) common grave.
The body identified was that of 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro. The other remains have not yet been ID'd.
Authorities say they're starting to look at pursuing homicide charges against a 20-year-old man who was taken into custody earlier Wednesday and whose parents own the farm.
Cosmo DiNardo is accused of trying to sell another victim's car after he disappeared. An attorney representing DiNardo's parents says the couple is cooperating with the investigation.