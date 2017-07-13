Juncker: Ukraine must do more against corruption

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of the European Commission is calling on Ukraine to step up its efforts against endemic corruption.

Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker spoke Thursday at a news conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and European Council head Donald Tusk. The meeting came days after the council took the final step toward ratifying an association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union.

Ukraine is eager for closer integration with the West, but the EU is uneasy about the country's widespread corruption.

Juncker said: "The situation in the sphere of the fight against corruption is not satisfactory and much work is needed."

Poroshenko in turn said he discussed with the European leaders the possibility of aid for Ukraine's development analogous to the post-WWII Marshall Plan.