Friends of China Nobel laureate risk safety to show support

In this image taken from video, a man walks near the First Hospital of China Medical University where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate an
In this image take from video, security guards and a medical staff member talk to a visitor as they stand guard at an entrance door of the oncology me
In this image taken from video, the First Hospital of China Medical University where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu X
A protester sits in front of pictures of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in H
A protester displays a placard to support jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in
A protester displays pictures of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his wife Liu Xia during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaiso
A police officer stands guard next to a protester who displayed a placard to support jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo during a demonstra
SHENYANG, China (AP) — Friends of China's ailing and imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo have made their way to his hospital at the risk of being detained by the authorities, saying they want to show their support in what could be his final moments.
Documentary filmmaker Zeng Jinyan told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and a fellow supporter drove eight hours from Beijing to the northeastern city of Shenyang where the critically ill political prisoner is being treated at a hospital under close guard.
Zeng said she drove more than 200 kilometers (120 miles) to "get closer to Xiaobo and (his wife) Liu Xia, to be with him as he goes through this rough time."
The hospital treating Liu for advanced liver cancer said Wednesday his condition is life-threatening.