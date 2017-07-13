Friends of China Nobel laureate risk safety to show support

SHENYANG, China (AP) — Friends of China's ailing and imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo have made their way to his hospital at the risk of being detained by the authorities, saying they want to show their support in what could be his final moments.

Documentary filmmaker Zeng Jinyan told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and a fellow supporter drove eight hours from Beijing to the northeastern city of Shenyang where the critically ill political prisoner is being treated at a hospital under close guard.

Zeng said she drove more than 200 kilometers (120 miles) to "get closer to Xiaobo and (his wife) Liu Xia, to be with him as he goes through this rough time."

The hospital treating Liu for advanced liver cancer said Wednesday his condition is life-threatening.