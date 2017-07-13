China donates 100 buses for use in Cambodia's capital

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — China has given Cambodia 100 buses to be used to expand public transportation in its capital, Phnom Penh.

The donation of the vehicles on Thursday comes three years after municipal bus transportation was reintroduced in the capital. Currently, the city of roughly 2.5 million people has about 1.5 million motorbikes and more than 30,000 cars clogging its roads.

The value of the new buses was not announced.

China is Cambodia's most important political and economic ally. It has provided millions of dollars in aid and investment over the past decade, agreed to write off debts and granted Cambodia tariff-free status for hundreds of items.