Doctor: Diet control more important than exercise in weight loss plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Many people have tried to lose weight by exercising hard but kept eating unrestrictedly. However, experts rebutted this method as one of the most common misconceptions, stressing that diet should always play a leading role in efforts to lose weight while exercise play an indispensable supporting role.

If people eat less, exercise more and follow the regimen consistently, they can expect to lose one to four kilograms every month, according to the experts.

Chinese Taipei Association for the Study of Obesity (CTASO) recently conducted a survey of 1,000 females aged 25 to 40 regarding dieting practices and weight loss. The survey found that nearly 90% of the females had tried to lose weight, and more than 50% of them said they almost never stopped trying to lose weight.

CTASO director-general Hsiao Tun-jen (蕭敦仁) said Thursday that many people usually have the misconception that they can lose weight simply by exercising hard regardless how much they eat and what they eat. However, Hsiao said diet control is more important than exercise and calorie intake control should take precedence over nutrition intake when it comes to weight loss. He added that exercise can help keep weight in check and grow muscles but is not the best way to lose weight.



Taipei Veterans General Hospital attending physician Song Yan-ren (宋晏仁) said he has seen many patients who believed in informal prescriptions that restricted them to only one type of food and nothing else. Even though this extreme weight loss method shows obvious effect initially, side effects such as headache, insomnia, constipation, diarrhea and muscle loss will usually kick in, he said. Once they return to their normal diets, they will gain weight quickly, he added.