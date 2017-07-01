Taiwanese DJ beats up smartphone thief in Los Angeles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese DJ beat up a woman who stole her smartphone at a nightclub in the United States, reports said Thursday.

The woman was reportedly a member of a gang which smuggled the phones off the premises as soon as they were stolen, making it difficult for the owners to get them back.

DJ Maze, who is also known as Lin Chia-ling (林嘉凌) or Chiang Chiang (薔薔), was traveling in the U.S. recently when she spent a night out with friends at a club in the Los Angeles area, reports said.

According to Maze, she noticed a woman standing close to her taking pictures of the club on a phone. However, she also felt the woman’s other hand reaching into her own handbag and taking out her smartphone.

Other clubbers also found out their phones had disappeared, but when Maze asked the woman, she defiantly challenged her to search her, reports said. Maze said the woman was part of a gang of professional Mexican thieves who smuggled the stolen items out of the club as soon as they had taken them away, so she didn’t fear being searched.

However, the Taiwanese DJ and the woman got into a shouting match, and Maze said she pulled the other woman down and hit her on the head with a fist. In the end, Maze suffered injuries on her hands and legs, but she got her phone back, reports said.

By that time, the woman’s accomplices had vanished and none of the other clubbers were able to retrieve their phone, Maze said.