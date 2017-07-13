The Latest: Charlie Gard's parents storm out of UK court

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the case of terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard (all times local):

1 p.m.

The parents of a British baby with a rare disease have stormed out of court during a fresh hearing to decide whether they can take the critically-ill child to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie Gard's parents disagree with Britain's most famous children's hospital on how best to care for the 11-month-old with a rare genetic condition and the High Court was tasked with making a decision.

In a reflection of the tension surrounding the case, Chris Gard and Connie Yates stormed out mid-hearing when they disagreed with remarks by the judge. Chris Gard punched a table, while his wife said: "We said he's not in suffering and in pain. If he was we wouldn't be up here fighting for that."

Great Ormond Street Hospital argues experimental treatment in America won't help and may cause suffering for Charlie. Specialist doctors believe his life support systems should be turned off.