Court hearing seeks to ban Paris-Match photos of Nice attack

PARIS (AP) — France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has taken the picture magazine Paris Match to court in an urgent effort to stop sales of its latest edition showing gruesome photos of the terror attack in Nice a year ago that killed 86 people.

The prosecutor's office said a hearing was set for later in the day to get Thursday's publication withdrawn from newsstands.

Victims' organizations denounced the photos as the Riviera city of Nice prepares for the Bastille Day fete and commemoration of those killed July 14, 2016, when a 19-ton truck barreled into celebrating crowds.

Stephan Gicquel, who heads the leading victims' association Fenvac, said on BFM-TV that a favorable ruling would be a "strong signal to show ... there are limits," adding that "we don't need these shock pictures to understand the horror of terrorism."